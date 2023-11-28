Berri follows up on latest developments with Wronecka, Salam

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, at his second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh.nbsp;

Discussions between the pair centered around the general situation in the country, along with the latest political and field developments.

During the meeting, Speaker Berri also met with Lebanon#39;s Caretaker Minister of Economy, Amin Salam, who briefed him on the outcomes of his recent visit to Qatar.

On emerging, Salam said, ldquo;Irsquo;ve also discussed with Speaker Berri the potential support that Qatar proposes for Lebanon in the energy, transportation, and other social issues. These matters have significant implications for the economic circumstances and the overall economic climate.quot;

quot;All the positive indicators were presented to Speaker Berri, who expressed full support for their continuation,rdquo; Salam added, relaying Berrirsquo;s ldquo;complete support to pursue these matters through the upcoming Lebanese-Qatari High Joint Committee, scheduled to convene early next year, to follow up on all these issues.rdquo;nbsp;

