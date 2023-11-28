NATO’s Stoltenberg calls for an extension of the humanitarian pause in Gaza

NNA – NATO#39;s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Monday for an extension of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, now in its final day, to allow for the release of more hostages.

Speaking to reporters, he also said Iran should rein in its quot;proxies.quot; Hamas is part of a regional alliance comprising Iran, Syria and the Shi#39;ite Islamist group Hezbollah in Lebanon, which all broadly oppose US policy in the Middle East and Israel.–Reutersnbsp;

