Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    NATO’s Stoltenberg calls for an extension of the humanitarian pause in Gaza

    By

    Nov 27, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – NATO#39;s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Monday for an extension of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, now in its final day, to allow for the release of more hostages.

    Speaking to reporters, he also said Iran should rein in its quot;proxies.quot; Hamas is part of a regional alliance comprising Iran, Syria and the Shi#39;ite Islamist group Hezbollah in Lebanon, which all broadly oppose US policy in the Middle East and Israel.–Reutersnbsp;

