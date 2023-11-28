Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Wronecka visits Mikati, says Security Council “highly concerned about Lebanon due to its strategic regional role”

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday held a meeting with Joanna Wronecka, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, at the Grand Serail.nbsp;

    Following the meeting, Wronecka conveyed, quot;I apprised Prime Minister Mikati about the Security Council#39;s recent session in New York. I emphasized the points highlighted in my address, particularly focusing on Resolution 1701 and the crucial need to observe and enforce it on the ground.quot;

    She reiterated, stating, quot;Our conversation also delved into strategies aimed at safeguarding Lebanon from regional conflicts. Moreover, we explored matters concerning reforms, the pivotal role of state institutions, and the imperative presidential election.quot;

    Wronecka highlighted the Security Council#39;s profound apprehension for Lebanon#39;s situation, emphasizing its pivotal role in the region. She also emphasized the unified stance of the Security Council towards Lebanon.

