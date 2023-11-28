Bizarre iPhone glitch causes woman’s alarm to go off at 9:25am every day despite her not having scheduled it – and even Apple is baffled

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The sound of the alarm going off in the morning is something that most of us dread.

But for a woman, the sound of the iPhone’s daily alarm is especially irritating.

Angele Sofia, a British TikToker, says she is “haunted” by an alarm that goes off at 9:25 every morning, even though she hadn’t set it.

Sofia has posted a series of videos on her TikTok asking for help with this unusual problem.

‘I am convinced that I am going to die at 9:25 in the morning. As if it were a prediction of my death,” he said.

Sofía published her first video on the subject five days ago and it has already been viewed more than 780,000 times.

“I’m having some kind of bug or problem on my iPhone that no Apple employee can seem to solve, so I turn to TikTok because I need help,” he said in the video.

‘Basically, I have an alarm that goes off every morning at 9:25am without fail.

“And I do not have an alarm set for 9:25, nor have I ever had an alarm set for 9:25 am”

According to Sofía, the alarm started “out of nowhere” about four or five years ago and since then it has rung every day.

“The alarm only goes off if my phone is not on silent, which is obviously not normal for an alarm, and it only goes off once,” he explained.

This is not the first iPhone that Sofia has experienced the problem on, as the alarm is “transferred across phones.”

“When you buy a new iPhone, you can transfer your data, because I don’t want to start over,” he said.

“My 9:25 alarm comes with it and it’s the most stressful.”

Looking at the comments, several users suggested solutions for the alarm, with many stating that it was probably programmed in the Health app.

‘It’s in your Health app,’ one user commented, while another added: ‘I DISCOUNTED IT!! Go to health app > summary tab > sleep > full schedule and options > edit full schedule > scroll down > delete schedule.’

Unfortunately, when Sofia tried this solution, she was disappointed.

“If I go through the alarms while I’m sleeping, nothing is set,” he explained in a follow-up video.

“If I go through Health and go into the sleep section, you can also see that it’s not there either.”

Other users suggested that resetting your Settings app or deleting the Clock app would resolve the issue.

However, none of these suggestions proved fruitful.

In a video posted this morning, Sofia said: “I really think there’s nothing I can do right now.”

‘I deleted the Clock, I deleted the Calendar, I deleted the Shortcuts app, I deleted my reminders.

‘I deleted all the things people say it could come from and restarted my phone after deleting them.

“I think right now might be the time to retire.”

MailOnline has contacted Apple for comment on the matter.