The Best Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals on Google Nest Speakers, Displays, Cameras and More

No Alexa or Siri household? Amazon and Apple aren’t the only tech giants slashing prices on smart home speakers, security cameras and other devices. Google is also getting in on the Cyber ​​Monday sale promotion with discounts on its product range at most major online and brick-and-mortar retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

You don’t need a Google or Android smartphone or tablet to use the company’s virtual assistant (the brand’s service also works with iPhones), although having one makes it a more seamless experience to control TVs, thermostats and home security. cameras, robot vacuum cleaners, light bulbs and other smart home gadgets that can be controlled with Google Assistant. Of course, this all assumes you’re already dependent on (ahem, we mean powered by) the Nest speakers, Wi-Fi system, and other products from the brand.

If you’re going out of town for the holidays, now might be a good time to upgrade your home security system, as Google’s Nest cameras and video doorbells are all on sale, starting at $70 for the wired indoor camera (originally $100) , $120 for the Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Camera (Reg. $180), $120 for the Wireless Doorbell (Reg. $180).

Smart speaker and display deals include nearly 25 percent off Google’s best-selling and highly giftable Nest Mini (now just $38) and Nest Hub (just $50) and nearly 45 percent off the Nest Hub Max display ($ 130), to name but a few.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the best Cyber ​​Monday deals on Google and Google Nest products. Keep in mind that many of the sales are limited-time offers, and while there’s a chance that prices will drop even lower, you risk missing out on early gift shopping (or home upgrades) if inventory sells out due to doorbuster pricing. .

Best Cyber ​​Monday deals on Google Nest smart speakers and displays

1. Google Nest Audio smart speaker

2. Google Nest Hub smart display

With the Google Nest Hub smart screen, you can control smart lights and thermostats, listen to music, watch movies, view your schedule, use gesture controls, and more. You can also use it as a digital photo frame, make audio calls and track your sleep when you use it as a bed alarm and device.

3. Google Nest Hub Max smart display

The Google Nest Hub Max smart display features a 10-inch HD screen and does everything the cheaper Hub version does and more. The 6.5 megapixel Nest camera lets you stay in touch with family and friends with free Google Duo video calling, and it also doubles as a security camera.

Best Cyber ​​Monday deals on Google Chromebooks

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

2. Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus

Best Cyber ​​Monday deals on Google Chromecast

1. Google Chromecast (3rd generation), 2-pack

Connect this to your TV’s HDMI port to stream movies, TV shows, sports and more from on-demand video and music apps including Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and more. The Google Chromecast (2 pack) also lets you use Google Assistant voice commands and cast photos, videos and more from an Android smartphone or laptop.

2. Google Chromecast with Google TV

Best Cyber ​​Monday deals on Google Nest thermostats

1. Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd generation)

Control the temperature in your home with your smartphone or voice with the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, which can also save you money when you schedule Auto-away or sync with your utility’s energy savings program.

2. Google Nest thermostat

Best Cyber ​​Monday deals on Google Nest Doorbells

1. Google Nest wireless doorbell (battery)

Best Cyber ​​Monday deals on Google Nest Cams

1. Google Nest wired indoor camera

2. Google Nest wireless indoor/outdoor camera (battery)

3. Google Nest Cam with Floodlight

4. Google Nest wired indoor/outdoor camera (battery), 2 pcs

Best Cyber ​​Monday deals on Google Wi-Fi routers

1. Google Nest Wi-Fi Router

Connect Google’s Nest Wi-Fi router to your internet modem and get up to 200 square feet of fast wireless coverage. It’s the faster, decidedly more stylish-looking version of Google’s original mesh AC1200 wireless internet system (which is still available on Amazon), because it uses AC2200 Wi-Fi, and it also covers more square footage. Even more convenient is the fact that Google Nest expansion points come equipped with built-in microphones, so you can use voice commands from Google Assistant to control your smart home gadgets no matter where you are in your home.

2. Google Nest Wi-Fi Router with 2 Expansion Points

Meanwhile, many major retail chains are making it even easier to shop online with online order pick-up in store or local on-demand delivery, and others are making the deals even sweeter. There are also extended return dates and price matching for some retailers, including Best Buy, which is giving shoppers until January 13, 2024 to return online and in-store purchases made between October 27 and November 15, 2023. on and after November 16, you can return within 60 days. Learn more about Best Buy’s holiday return policy here.

Best Google Cyber ​​Monday deals at Best Buy

Want more? Check out more discounts on Google products at Best Buy for Cyber ​​Monday below:

