NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Monday met at his Yarzeh office, with the Finnish Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Meskanen, with whom he discussed the current developments in the region and south Lebanon.

Minister Sleem also received in his office, former Minister Vrej Sabounjian, with whomnbsp;he broached the current general situation.

