Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    MP Khazen visits Patrirach Rahi in Bkerke, underlines necessity of accelerating election of president

    By

    Nov 27, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – MP Farid Haikal Al-Khazen visited the Patriarchal edifice in Bkerke, where he met with the Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, and discussed with him the exploratory visit made by the Qatari envoy, Abu Fahd Jassim Al Thani, to Lebanon, as well as the upcoming visit by the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to Lebanon. nbsp;

    During the meeting, there was an emphasis on the necessity of accelerating the election of a President of the Republic, and finding ways to protect the military institution, so that Al-Khazen stressed his openness to all possibilities that serve the interest of the military institution, with the exception of appointing a new commander of the army, especially since this must happen with the President of the Republic, who is the commander of thenbsp;Supreme Council of the Armed Forces in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.
    nbsp;

    —————– L.Ynbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Trump Denies He’s ‘Cognitively Impaired’—and Says He Makes Gaffes ‘Sarcastically’

    Nov 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy