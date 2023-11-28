MP Khazen visits Patrirach Rahi in Bkerke, underlines necessity of accelerating election of president

NNA – MP Farid Haikal Al-Khazen visited the Patriarchal edifice in Bkerke, where he met with the Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, and discussed with him the exploratory visit made by the Qatari envoy, Abu Fahd Jassim Al Thani, to Lebanon, as well as the upcoming visit by the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to Lebanon. nbsp;

During the meeting, there was an emphasis on the necessity of accelerating the election of a President of the Republic, and finding ways to protect the military institution, so that Al-Khazen stressed his openness to all possibilities that serve the interest of the military institution, with the exception of appointing a new commander of the army, especially since this must happen with the President of the Republic, who is the commander of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

