(UPDATE) Makary follows up on Gaza developments with Hamas delegation, welcomes members of “Journalists for Freedom”

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday welcomed a Hamas movement delegation at his office in the ministry.nbsp;

The delegation included the movementrsquo;s media official in Lebanon, Walid Kilani, media relations officer, Mahmoud Taha, and media bureau member, Wissam Mohammed.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly focused on the current situation and developments in Palestine and Gaza.

The Minister of Information also received a delegation from the quot;Journalists for Freedomrdquo; the association.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the media law project, which is currently under study within the Administration and Justice Committee.

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.