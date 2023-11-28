Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    (UPDATE) Makary follows up on Gaza developments with Hamas delegation, welcomes members of “Journalists for Freedom”

    Nov 27, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday welcomed a Hamas movement delegation at his office in the ministry.nbsp;

    The delegation included the movementrsquo;s media official in Lebanon, Walid Kilani, media relations officer, Mahmoud Taha, and media bureau member, Wissam Mohammed.nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly focused on the current situation and developments in Palestine and Gaza.

    The Minister of Information also received a delegation from the quot;Journalists for Freedomrdquo; the association.nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly touched on the media law project, which is currently under study within the Administration and Justice Committee.

