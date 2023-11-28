Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Fadlallah: Hezbollah initiated compensation disbursements to individuals impacted by Israeli assaults on border villages

    NNA – Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, on Monday advocated for an immediate halt to warfare and acts of aggression.nbsp;

    He articulated his optimism regarding the sustainability of the ceasefire and the imperative need for an end to hostilities.

    In a statement issued today, Fadlallahnbsp; underscored, quot;Should this ongoing aggression persist, our stance shall remain resolute and firmly grounded.quot;

    Fadlallah also disclosed that quot;Hezbollahquot; has initiated direct compensation disbursements to individuals impacted by the Israeli assaults on border villages.

