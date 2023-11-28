Elon Musk Visits Site of Hamas Massacre With Netanyahu After Antisemitism Allegations

Government Press Office of Israel/Anadolu via Getty

Elon Musk paid a visit to Kfar Aza, a kibbutz attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7, on Monday to hear about the massacre direct from Israeli officials and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The billionaire made the trip less than two weeks after he was blasted for endorsing an antisemitic post on X, his social network. He later dismissed the reports on what he had done as “bogus media stories claiming that I am antisemitic.”

During the visit to Kfar Aza, a bulletproof vest-clad Musk visited the homes of Ofir Libstein, and Ram and Lili Itamari, who were all killed in the attack, according to Ynet. The outlet reported that Musk was filming what he saw with his phone.

