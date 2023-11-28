The 22 best Cyber Monday sales on winter coats: Take 55% off puffers, wool coats

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

‘Tis the season to save big on a new coat.

Girlfriend Collective/Indochino/Marcella

It’s getting cold outside, which means it may be time to upgrade your coat. Luckily, we’re seeing plenty of excellent Cyber Monday sales on winter coats that you can shop right now.

Our team has tested tons of winter coats to put together our guides on the best winter coats for women and the best winter coats for men. For maximum warmth, we recommend the premium down jackets from Triple F.A.T. Goose (currently 20% off with code BLACKFRIDAY). But there are also tons of options for those who want a vegan coat or don’t live in a place where they need to be bundled in a sleeping bag before stepping outside. Mens’ jackets are on sale, too, including 40% off classic overcoat styles from custom menswear retailer Indochino.

If you’re looking to get an investment piece (and one of the warmest jackets ever), see our roundup of the best Canada Goose Cyber Monday deals. For deals across every category, check out our Cyber Monday deals hub.

More style deals:

Bombas: 25% Off All Orders

Bonobos: 30% Off Site, excluding “icon status” products is the offer. Use Code: GAMEON

Cole Haan: Up to 60% off, plus an extra 20% off your purchase of $200 or more with code GIFTS

Nordstrom: Up to 66% off men and women’s clothing

Spanx: 20% off EVERYTHING

Tommy John: 30% off sitewide using code: BF30 (excluding final sale)

Best Cyber Monday deals on winter coats for women

Best Cyber Monday deals on winter coats for men

Read the original article on Business Insider