    Crocs Cyber Monday deals: Up to 50% off classic and remixed styles

    Everyone’s favorite “ugly” shoes are on sale for Cyber Monday with deals across the internet.

    Amid the swarm of the best Cyber Monday sales, Crocs is one of the best brands to score a deal on while a range of shoe retailers are offering deals on its popular clogs for men, women, and children. Crocs’ own Cyber Monday sale includes discounts up to 60% off. Amazon, Famous Footwear, and Nordstrom are likewise offering discounts on classic and faux-shearling lined Crocs. 

    The versatility of a solid pair of Crocs is evident when you consider how the brand is sported across a range of lifestyles. Everyone from healthcare workers to hypebeasts can appreciate whenever Crocs drops a new collab, and of course there’s always the fun of customizing your own with personalized Jibbitz

    In our own Crocs review, we detail how even a non-believer has seen the practicality of owning these “ugly” shoes. If you’re already a fan and want to gift yourself or loved ones a new pair this holiday shopping season, here’s where to get them at the best price you’ll find all year.

    We’ve been tracking the best Cyber Monday deals across tech, home and kitchen, style and more.  For more sales on apparel and footwear, see our round up to the best Cyber Monday clothing deals.

    The top Cyber Monday clothing and shoe sales for 2023

    SKIMS: The Skims Bi-Annual sale is being regularly updated with shapewear and cozy chic separates for up to half off
    Naadam: One of our favorite cashmere brands — now offering 40% off sweaters with the code BLACKFRIDAY40. Shop their Final Sale section for more styles up to half off.
    Birkenstock:Up to half-off Last Chance styles in seasonal colors
    Spanx:     The Cyber Monday sitewide sale places everything at 20% off, with a Daily Steal featuring a one-day-only special discount.
    Madewell: Use the code LETSGO for 50% off select denim, sweaters, and more.
    DSW: 35% +10% off with code CYBERDEAL on boots, sneakers and more
    Victoria’s Secret: Save 40% on sleepwear, robes, and slippers
    Lululemon: Year-low deals on athletic gear and clothing, shoes, and accessories.
    Abercrombie: 25% off sitewide deals on men’s and women’s clothing
    Nordstrom:Find savings up to 50% off on shoes, clothing, beauty and more

    The best Crocs Cyber Monday deals

     

     

     

