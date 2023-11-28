Roy Keane gets angry at fan filming him during Sky duty as the pundit orders them to stop filming him and focus on Manchester United’s game against Everton

The fan filmed Keane from the stands as he sat in the studio during the match

Footage shows Keane pointing at the camera and ordering the fan to stop

United won 3-0 with Alejandro Garnacho scoring a stunning bicycle kick

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Footage has been shared of Roy Keane ordering an Everton fan to stop filming during the Toffees’ match against Manchester United.

United won 3-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon, largely thanks to Alejandro Garnacho’s sensational bicycle kick, which has already been named goal of the season.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were also on the scoresheet in what ended up being a comfortable win for Erik ten Hag’s side, keeping their eye on the Champions League places.

Keane worked as a pundit for Sky Sports for the game and claimed his former side ‘have got a bit of their swagger back’ after a tough run of form so far this season.

And he was caught by an Everton fan in the crowd, but he didn’t take kindly to being filmed and ordered them to focus on the match instead.

Keane has become angry with a fan who filmed him during Everton versus Manchester United on Sunday

United won the match 3–0, with Keane saying his former side ‘got a bit of their swagger back’ after a tough run

Keane is known for his down-to-earth approach to science, often telling it like he sees it, even if that means his words are harsh.

He won praise for his traditional view of football and on this occasion appeared frustrated that the fan was filming him instead of watching the match.

Keane can be seen trying to wave the camera away as the footage zooms in on him in the studio, before pointing towards the pitch in a gesture that a match is in progress.

He then points to the camera and back to the field, as the Irishman’s frustration seemed to increase.

Everton remain in the relegation zone after the defeat, having been deducted 10 points

After the match, however, Keane showed unusually high praise for United, insisting that the performance indicated the club was moving in a positive direction again.

‘It’s about their attacking players performing at important moments. United have not scored enough goals this season.

‘They (Everton) can argue all day, it’s a penalty, he left his leg in. Martial, I’m not his biggest fan, but he’s positive.

“It was fun to see Marcus grab it and pin it down. If the second goes in, the game is over. United certainly have some courage back.’