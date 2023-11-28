‘Just Shocked’: Mother of Vermont Suspect in Palestinian Student Shooting Speaks Out

Wayne Savage via Reuters

The mother of the suspect accused of shooting three Palestinian college students on Saturday night had previously struggled with depression and had Thanksgiving with his family just days earlier, this mother told The Daily Beast.

Jason J. Eaton, 48, was arrested Sunday on three counts of aggravated assault in connection with the Saturday shooting. Police say the three college students were wounded during that Saturday night shooting in Burlington after the suspected opened fire “without speaking.” Two of the victims are in stable condition, police said, and the third is seriously injured.

The students, who have all been identified as being in their 20s, were shot outside the home of one of the victims’ relatives who they were visiting for Thanksgiving. The scene of the shooting is reportedly in front of Eaton’s apartment building.

