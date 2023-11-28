Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    William's Camp Denies 'Fabricated' Claims He Leaked Negative Harry Stories

    A preemptive fightback to Omid Scobie’s new book on the royal family, Endgame, appeared to be firmly underway Monday morning through the British press.

    Although the book is not published until Tuesday, friends of the royals have been reacting to reports, excerpts, and leaks of the book over the weekend, along with interviews with its author.

    It seems the severest criticism in the book is reserved for Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, who were also targets in Scobie’s previous book, Finding Freedom.

