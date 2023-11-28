‘Sussex Cheerleader-in-Chief’ Omid Scobie’s new truth bombs: Harry and Meghan’s biographer says William now ’embodies’ the Firm and hints Duke’s rift with King Charles could be ‘on the mend’ in new interview to promote book Endgame

<!–

Omid Scobie claimed today that letters between King Charles III and Meghan Markle revealed the names of two people who allegedly commented on Archie’s skin color.

The royal author, whose new book Endgame is released at midnight tonight, said he could not reveal the identities of the two people for fear of legal reprisals in the UK.

But he said letters were exchanged between Charles and Meghan following the allegations made during the Sussexes’ explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America airing today, Mr. Scobie was asked if he knew who made the comments about Archie’s skin color.

He said: “I know who made the comments about Archie’s skin color. The names were mentioned in letters exchanged between Meghan and Charles sometime after the Oprah interview.

“We know from sources that Charles was horrified by what Meghan was feeling. Those conversations were, and he wanted, sort of as a representative of the family, to have that conversation with her.

“And that’s why I personally think they were able to move forward with some sort of line of communication afterward.” Although they may not agree on it.

The book makes a series of claims about the royal family and examines its future following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.

And Mr Scobie added to the ABC: “I think before people assume I’m calling this the end of the royal family, I’m simply stating that we’ve reached some sort of culminating moment where the royal family as we know it, is at stake.’

He also claims that Prince William allegedly leaked stories about Harry.

Mr Scobie said: “He shared private information about his brother which made the front page of a newspaper shortly afterwards. These are things that have caused irreparable damage to the relationships between us.

Describing William as a “company man”, he said: “We have seen the emergence of a much tougher man, who seems to have embraced and embodied the royal institution.”

The ABC report also said Harry was ready to end the rift between William, that he had tried to reach out to his brother and that relations with his father Charles “could improve.”

Mr Scobie said: “There is an open and constant line of communication between the two, where they can talk to each other.” Where Harry, I would say, clearly understands that his father is probably not the most emotional or open person.

The ABC report said his interview with Mr Scobie also saw him claim he felt caught in family drama – and that Meghan had contacted him to check he was ok.

He also says he’s not that close to Harry and Meghan and that he “never chose team Sussex.”

The interview will air tomorrow night on Nightline.

Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame, about the royal family is set to be released tomorrow