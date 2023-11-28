Traveller reveals the four main scams for solo tourists to watch out for at Egypt’s pyramids, from the ‘whistle hustle’ to the ‘free gift’ con

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Attracting millions of tourists each year, Egypt’s pyramids are a bucket list item for many travelers.

However, for some, a trip to the old site means wading through touts and scammers who are eager to part visitors with their money.

To help tourists identify who is genuine and who is a scammer, travel vlogger Sam Mayfair has highlighted four popular “traps” to look out for when exploring the pyramids in a very useful and fascinating YouTube video.

The 39-year-old from Surrey explains that his advice is mainly aimed at people traveling alone and without a guide.

Travel vlogger Sam Mayfair (above) from Surrey revealed four Pyramid scams to watch out for

‘You’re going the wrong way’

A common scam to watch out for, Sam explains, is the “you’re going the wrong way” scam.

In the video, as Sam explores the Giza pyramid complex, a man in the distance is seen slowly walking towards him, shouting that he is going the wrong way. Sam just ignores him and walks away.

“You’re going the wrong way”: This is a scam, Sam says, by someone trying to get visitors to follow them so they can take photos of you and charge you.

Sam explains: ‘If you walk through the pyramids without a guide, these guys will keep coming at you constantly.

‘They try to confuse you by telling you that you are going the wrong way and out of the complex. The only thing they are really trying to do is make you follow them so they can take some photos with the pyramids and charge you an exorbitant amount.

To avoid being pressured, Sam advises his followers to say no and keep walking, explaining that “there are only two exits to the pyramid complex, so you can’t go wrong.”

‘The whistle’

Sam describes the catcall as his “favorite scam.” It’s about a scammer who uses a whistle to convince tourists that they are an authority figure. In the video, Sam simply walks past the scammer.

Another classic pyramid business, Sam says, is “the whistle business,” where a scammer equips himself with a whistle to confuse tourists while projecting authority.

In the video, a man blowing a whistle approaches Sam as he walks toward the pyramids and points in the opposite direction.

Sam says: ‘The whistle is probably one of my favourites. These guys just walk up, blow their whistle at you, point at you, and you assume they’re an authority because they have a whistle.

‘Most people tend to just follow them. But again, all they’re trying to do is take you somewhere to show you something very quickly and then charge you for it.

‘The semi-hustle camel ride’

Sam says pyramid scammers might try to get you to ride a camel or charge you for a photo. If you’re tempted to jump on, Sam says it’s essential to agree on a “return price”

Sam advises tourists to be wary of people approaching them on camels, as they may be involved in the “semi-busy camel ride.”

The video shows a man riding a camel trying to strike up a conversation with Sam, asking him where he is from and saying: “You look like [an] Egyptian brother.’

While it’s usually a “very friendly approach,” he says, “all he’s trying to do is get you on his camel.”

When Sam refuses and walks away, the scammer asks him to take a photo with him, but the travel vlogger warns him: “If you take a photo, you’ll have to pay him.”

He adds: “And if you want to go for a camel ride, make sure you negotiate and agree on a return price.”

‘I say return price because sometimes they can take you to the desert and ask you to pay again to return.’

“It’s a free gift business”

Sam says some scammers “use different tactics,” like the man above who tried to force the traveler to accept a “free gift.” If they managed to get your hands on one, Sam says “return it immediately.” and walk away’

Perhaps the most egregious of the four scams Sam highlights is the “gift rush.” Sam claims that these scammers use “different tactics” than other scammers.

In the video, which shows the scam in action, a man approaches Sam, asks where he came from and tries to force a “gift” into his hand for “good luck.”

But Sam warns: “Even if they tell you it’s a good luck gift or whatever, it’s not free, so keep that in mind.”

‘Sometimes they even come up to you, put something on your shoulder and walk away. So return them immediately and leave.

Despite his experience with “persistent” scammers in Egypt, Sam told MailOnline Travel: “I would highly recommend going to the Pyramids and exploring Egypt.

“It is one of the few remaining wonders of the ancient world and is a truly remarkable piece of engineering and an example of human determination.”

In his video, Sam also emphasizes: ‘Keep in mind that not everyone is a scammer and not everyone is trying to scam you. “Some people are just trying to make a living.”

He told MailOnline that scammers are not just limited to Egypt and explained that he has come across scammers in many tourist destinations, including France, Italy and Turkey.

According to Sam, “not everyone is a scammer” at the pyramids, and these scammers should not discourage tourists from visiting “one of the few remaining wonders of the ancient world.” Sam appears in the photo above inside Bent Pyramid, an ancient Egyptian pyramid located in the royal necropolis of Dahshur.

The travel blogger says: “Westerners are afraid of appearing rude to others, so scammers often take advantage of this and take advantage to try to make people feel guilty and give in to them.”

However, to avoid being pressured entirely, Sam recommends hiring a “licensed local guide.” He said: ‘They will look after you and keep the scammers away. Most hotels in Cairo can get guides.

He continued: “Finally, my advice to all visitors to Egypt is to use common sense: don’t be afraid to negotiate prices as it is part of Egyptian culture.”

