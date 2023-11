NNA – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said Turkey should approve Sweden#39;s stalled bid for membership quot;as soon as possiblequot;.

quot;Sweden has delivered on what they promised and now the time has come for Turkey to finalise the accession process,quot; Stoltenberg said.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members to not yet have ratified Sweden joining the alliance more than 18 months after it applied for membership. — AFP

