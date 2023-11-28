Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli government says it offered Hamas ‘option’ to extend truce

    By

    Nov 27, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;The Israeli government said Monday it had put Hamas quot;on noticequot; that an quot;option for an extensionquot; of the truce in the Gaza Strip was open.

    quot;We want to receive another additional 50 hostages beyond tonight on our way to bringingnbsp;everyonenbsp;home,quot; government spokesman Eylon Levy told reporters, announcing the move.

    The terms of the truce agreement pausing the fighting in the Gaza Strip say it can be extended beyond its initial four-day term as long as 10 hostages are released for each extra day, with three times as many Palestinians freed in return. — AFP

    nbsp;

    =====================

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Trump Denies He’s ‘Cognitively Impaired’—and Says He Makes Gaffes ‘Sarcastically’

    Nov 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy