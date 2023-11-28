Israeli government says it offered Hamas ‘option’ to extend truce

NNA -nbsp;The Israeli government said Monday it had put Hamas quot;on noticequot; that an quot;option for an extensionquot; of the truce in the Gaza Strip was open.

quot;We want to receive another additional 50 hostages beyond tonight on our way to bringingnbsp;everyonenbsp;home,quot; government spokesman Eylon Levy told reporters, announcing the move.

The terms of the truce agreement pausing the fighting in the Gaza Strip say it can be extended beyond its initial four-day term as long as 10 hostages are released for each extra day, with three times as many Palestinians freed in return. — AFP

