Sheikh Al-Khatib broaches general situation in Lebanon and region with EU Ambassador

NNA – Deputy Head of the Higher Islamic Shiite Council, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, on Monday received at the Council#39;s headquarters, the Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, who came on an acquaintance visit.

Discussions during the visit reportedly touchednbsp;on the general situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as on the developments in Gaza.

According to a statement by the Council, Sheikh Al-Khatib welcomed the European Union Ambassador, wishing her good luck and success in strengthening the bilateral relations between Lebanon and the European Union countries.

