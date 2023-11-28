King Charles ‘Horrified’ by How Skin Color ‘Concerns’ Affected Meghan, Omid Scobie Says

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Prince Charles, as he was then known, was “horrified” that Meghan Markle felt her unborn child was the subject of conversations between two so-called “royal racists,” Omid Scobie has said in an interview snippet aired on ABC’s Good Morning America Monday.

In what promises to be one of the most sensational claims in Scobie’s forthcoming book, Endgame, to be published tomorrow, the journalist claims that there were in fact two people in the royal household who commented on her baby’s likely skin color.

