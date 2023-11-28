Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    News

    King Charles ‘Horrified’ by How Skin Color ‘Concerns’ Affected Meghan, Omid Scobie Says

    By

    Nov 27, 2023 , , , , , ,
    King Charles ‘Horrified’ by How Skin Color ‘Concerns’ Affected Meghan, Omid Scobie Says

    Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

    Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

    Prince Charles, as he was then known, was “horrified” that Meghan Markle felt her unborn child was the subject of conversations between two so-called “royal racists,” Omid Scobie has said in an interview snippet aired on ABC’s Good Morning America Monday.

    In what promises to be one of the most sensational claims in Scobie’s forthcoming book, Endgame, to be published tomorrow, the journalist claims that there were in fact two people in the royal household who commented on her baby’s likely skin color.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Trump Denies He’s ‘Cognitively Impaired’—and Says He Makes Gaffes ‘Sarcastically’

    Nov 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy