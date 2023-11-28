Relieved Patrick Mahomes hails his resurgent Chiefs team for fighting back from 14-0 down against the Raiders for a comeback win: ‘A step in the positive direction’

The Chiefs had lost two of their three previous games before beating the Raiders

Kansas City had to overcome a 14-point deficit to get the road win

After leading his team to a comeback victory on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes his team is heading in the right direction.

Before Sunday’s 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City had lost two of three games and there were concerns about a significant decline from last season’s Super Bowl winners.

“You wash it, you learn from it and you just go back to the basics and make it work,” Mahomes said of how the Chiefs overcame the upsets to win — at one point they were down 14-0.

“We still have things to learn from this game,” Mahomes added. “There were certain situations where we did not perform at a high enough level.”

‘We have clearly taken a step in a positive direction. Now let’s just keep doing that for the rest of the season,” Mahomes continued.

Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the Chiefs’ comeback victory on Sunday

Kansas City still holds the top seed in the AFC at 8-3, after beating Las Vegas on the road

Early in the second quarter, Kansas City trailed Las Vegas 14–0 after the first two Chiefs drives resulted in punts, while two of the first three drives for the Raiders ended with a touchdown.

The Raiders would score one more field goal the rest of the game, while the Chiefs scored 31 nearly unanswered points.

Getting back into the win column was crucial for Kansas City as the final six games of the season offer little respite.

Next up is a road game against the Green Packers before hosting the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs’ easiest game left on their slate will likely be next against the collapsing New England Patriots.

Kansas City’s final three games of the year feature their rematches against the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers, as well as a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

And after Sunday’s win, Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs will enter the remainder of their regular season starting as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.