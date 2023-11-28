UfM Foreign Ministers discuss critical situation in Gaza-Palestine, Israel at 8th UfM Regional Forum in Barcelona

NNA – The 8th Union for the Mediterranean Regional Forum took place today at Barcelonarsquo;s Sant Pau Art Nouveau Site. This yearrsquo;s event centred around the critical situation in Gaza- Palestine and Israel, and its consequences across the region. The 43 UfM Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the dramatic situation on the ground and the way forward.

The 8th UfM Regional Forum took place in the framework of the 15th anniversary of the organisation, built on the acquis of the Barcelona Process and its goals of shared peace, stability and prosperity in the Euro- Mediterranean area.

ldquo;[These goals] can only be attained through a well-rooted peace in the Middle East, built only and exclusively on the two-state solution,rdquo; UfM Secretary General Nasser Kamel underlined.

The UfM has established itself in the last decade as the leading multilateral institutional framework for dialogue and cooperation in the Mediterranean, with projects and initiatives ranging from fostering womenrsquo;s empowerment, job creation, trade facilitation to urban development, climate action and environmental protection.

UfM SG further added: ldquo;There is definitely a before and an after the 7th October for Mediterranean cooperation and for the Union for the Mediterranean: Israel and Palestine are founding members of our organisation, and this leads us to actively reflect on the role of the UfM in building a long-lasting peace for these two independent states, based on the promotion of concrete projects and initiatives that would help consolidate this peace. The UfM, as a regional framework, can and should be, the keystone in shaping the future of the region.rdquo;

