NNA – Patriarch of Antioch and All the East and Supreme Head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, on Monday received Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, at the Patriarchal headquarter in Atchaneh.

Discussions during the viait reportedly touched on the current general situation.

The Minister later toured the Suboro Patriarchal Channel studio, where he had a look at the programs prepared and broadcast by the channel.

