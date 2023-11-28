Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Home Release Is Still Missing a Fan Favorite

Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has already smashed countless musical and box office records with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, and now this freshly minted billionaire is coming for streaming.

On Monday, the singer announced that her three-hour concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will hit rental and on-demand platforms on Dec. 13 (her birthday) with an extended cut that features three more songs: 1989 single “Wildest Dreams,” Lover track “The Archer,” and Speak Now’s “Long Live.”

Fans expressed immediate excitement over the reinstatement of the three beloved tracks, which were notably missing from the theatrical release. But they’re left with just one question: How did “Cardigan,” a Grammy-nominated hit off Folklore Swift performs at every tour stop, not even make the extended cut?

