Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    News

    Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Home Release Is Still Missing a Fan Favorite

    By

    Nov 27, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Home Release Is Still Missing a Fan Favorite

    Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images

    Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has already smashed countless musical and box office records with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, and now this freshly minted billionaire is coming for streaming.

    On Monday, the singer announced that her three-hour concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will hit rental and on-demand platforms on Dec. 13 (her birthday) with an extended cut that features three more songs: 1989 single “Wildest Dreams,” Lover track “The Archer,” and Speak Now’s “Long Live.”

    Fans expressed immediate excitement over the reinstatement of the three beloved tracks, which were notably missing from the theatrical release. But they’re left with just one question: How did “Cardigan,” a Grammy-nominated hit off Folklore Swift performs at every tour stop, not even make the extended cut?

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Hunter Biden’s team weighs House subpoena as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    How Section 8 rental voucher recipients can use the program to become homeowners instead

    Nov 28, 2023
    News

    Trump Denies He’s ‘Cognitively Impaired’—and Says He Makes Gaffes ‘Sarcastically’

    Nov 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy