Gigi Hadid Faces New Backlash for Instagram Post on Israel

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Gigi Hadid faced backlash on social media after she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post to her 79.1 million followers that Israel is “the only country in the world that keeps children as prisoners of war.”

According to i24news, the Palestinian-American model also declared that Israel is responsible for the “abduction, rape, humiliation, torture, [and] murder of Palestinians years and years before Oct. 7, 2023.”

Hadid’s post included a picture of Ahmad Mansara, a Palestinian prisoner who was 13 years old when he was convicted for his role in the stabbing of two Israelis in East Jerusalem in 2015. Mansara was convicted on two counts of attempted murder and received a prison sentence of 9.5 years. Hadid claimed that Mansara was “abducted” by Israeli officials and “has endured solitary confinement despite his severe health condition.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.