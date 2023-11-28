Gaz Beadle ‘shamed’ as his ex Emma McVey admits ‘it’s been hard’ looking after their children six days a week as a single parent while ‘trying to heal’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Gaz Beadle was left embarrassed as ex Emma McVey admitted it was ‘difficult’ caring for her children as a single parent while she ‘tried to heal’ after their divorce.

The model, 31, shares Chester, five, and Primrose, three, with her Geordie Shore ex, 35, and announced earlier this month that the pair had split.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Emma reflected on life as a single mother and revealed that she sometimes struggles to look after her two children alone six nights a week.

Alongside a slew of photos with Chester and Primrose, Emma wrote: ‘The power these two give me is a power I never knew I had.

‘Some days are good, other days are very difficult. Doing this alone six nights a week, trying to heal, trying to work, trying to plan both their birthdays and Christmas in the span of six weeks, the mental strain alone leaves my head in serious disarray most days.

She’s doing her best: Gaz Beadle ’embarrassed’ as his ex Emma McVey admitted on Instagram ‘it’s been hard’ caring for their children six days a week as a single parent while ‘trying to heal’ (pictured with Chester, five , and Primrose, three)

The model shares Chester, five, and Primrose, three, with her Geordie Shore ex and announced earlier this month that the pair had split after two years of marriage

‘I feel guilty that my children won’t have the two-parent household I always imagined for them, but I know a happy home is more important.

My advice to anyone who is going through this now is: take it day by day, and if that’s too much, hour by hour.’

The former couple tied the knot in July 2021 and had been together since 2016.

Her post seemingly sparked a wave of trolls when she later posted a story defending herself.

She wrote: “I chose not to speak to protect my children. I don’t post everything I do on Stories or Snapchat because I try to keep most of our lives private.

“But I’m going to speak because I’m so tired of getting stupid opinions all over my posts. I have never taken money from their father and never will. I have always paid 50/50, if not more, of everything we have.

“We broke up for so many reasons that I don’t need to mention because I wouldn’t want the kids to grow up with it on the internet.

“A lot has happened that won’t be talked about, so please don’t judge me or think you know my situation. Just because I don’t cry on my socials and tell you everything doesn’t mean I haven’t been through hell.’

At the beginning of their split, Emma was silent, but has opened up about their split more often lately.

Single parent: Taking to Instagram on Monday, Emma reflected on life as a single mother, revealing she sometimes struggles to look after her two children alone six nights a week

Proud: Alongside a slew of photos with Chester and Primrose, Emma wrote: ‘The strength these two give me is a strength I never knew I had’

Hitting back: Her post seemingly sparked a wave of trolls when she later posted a story defending herself

Difficult: Emma was silent at the beginning of their divorce, but has recently opened up about their divorce more often

Emma shared a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story, explaining that she was “focusing on her kids” and still “trying to make it easier for everyone.”

She wrote: ‘The kids aren’t with me on Fridays now and while I’d like to say I get so much done in that time, I don’t.’

Emma continued: ‘Being apart has been very difficult for me and the children and we are still trying to make it easier for everyone. There’s a lot of crying on FaceTime, especially at night, which breaks my heart.

‘I’m definitely not putting this out there out of sympathy, but I’ve had so many messages from people who thought it was strange that I didn’t actually acknowledge anything.

‘I actually keep my personal life very private, I also remain silent when I am going through a lot. Online and for my friends and family.

‘I’m not entirely sure why I do this, but I guess it’s just my way of dealing with things. I’m just replying to messages from weeks ago to my friends and it’s not because I’m rude.

“It’s because I’m numb, focusing on my kids and still trying to work. I honestly don’t even know what to say.

she concluded, “I hope this will all get easier over time.” Sending so much love to anyone who is going through or has experienced something similar and thank you so much to everyone who checked in with me.”

Following their split, Gaz is reportedly returning to Geordie Shore for the first time in six years.

Sources claimed the reality star is in talks with MTV bosses after revealing last month that his marriage has ended after just two years.

Big return! Sources claim the reality star (pictured top second right from the show in 2011) is in talks with MTV bosses to return to the show that made him a star

Were done! Last month Gaz revealed he had split from wife Emma McVey after just two years of marriage

A source said The sun that a new single Gaz has decided to ‘rediscover’ his old roots and return to the show that kickstarted his career.

They said: ‘Gaz felt for a long time that he was done with Geordie Shore – he even turned down the show’s big reunion series last year, despite several attempts by the cast to get in touch with him.

‘In recent years he just wanted to live a quiet family life away from the spotlight, but after the recent break-up of his marriage he has been doing a lot of thinking and feels ready to rediscover the old Gaz and get back to the show that made him a star.’

It’s thought bosses have been wanting to get Gaz back on the show for some time, especially after Charlotte Crosby announced she was quitting the series for good.

“The show knows that losing Charlotte is a big blow, and to keep things fresh and exciting, they have their sights set on bringing Gaz back when filming restarts next year,” the source added.

A representative for MTV declined comment when contacted by MailOnline. A representative for Gaz Beadle has been contacted for comment.

It was previously thought that the current series of Geordie Shore would be the last, but production on another series will begin in early 2024.

Gaz was part of the original Geordie Shore line-up when it hit the screens in 2011, and after quitting in 2017, he starred in two series of the spin-off show Geordie OGs.

He left the show in 2020 when he settled down with Emma and started a family.