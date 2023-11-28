Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Taika Waititi Reveals Trump’s ‘List of Demands’ for Being Directed

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

    In a new episode of Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes’ Smartless podcast, director and actor Taika Waititi revealed juicy and entirely typical details about his experience working with ex-president Donald Trump on a 2012 NBC Super Bowl featurette entitled “Brotherhood of Man.”

    “I directed Trumpy,” Waititi giggled. “There was a piece of paper with a list of demands,” Waititi said, when Bateman asked if Trump had any on-set “specifications.”

    Trump had a helper present who flattered him constantly, Waititi explained. “He had a sort of like a make-up person who was also his ego booster. So she would like, touch him up and say ‘Oh Mr. Trump, oh Mr. Trump, you look fantastic.’”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

