Taika Waititi Reveals Trump’s ‘List of Demands’ for Being Directed

In a new episode of Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes’ Smartless podcast, director and actor Taika Waititi revealed juicy and entirely typical details about his experience working with ex-president Donald Trump on a 2012 NBC Super Bowl featurette entitled “Brotherhood of Man.”

“I directed Trumpy,” Waititi giggled. “There was a piece of paper with a list of demands,” Waititi said, when Bateman asked if Trump had any on-set “specifications.”

Trump had a helper present who flattered him constantly, Waititi explained. “He had a sort of like a make-up person who was also his ego booster. So she would like, touch him up and say ‘Oh Mr. Trump, oh Mr. Trump, you look fantastic.’”

