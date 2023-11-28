The best Canada Goose Cyber Monday deals in 2023: Save $500 on our favorite coats

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Canada Goose

It’s hard to come by deals on Canada Goose jackets. The jackets can easily run you over a thousand dollars. But that price isn’t just because of a luxury brand markup. The jackets were originally designed to withstand the bitter cold of Canadian winters and were further developed to provide warmth in the ultimate frigid environment, Antarctica.

Stuffed with premium goose down, Canada Goose’s jackets made our thoroughly tested list of the best winter coats for women and the best winter coats for men. The brand very rarely goes on sale, but during Cyber Monday 2023, you can find deals at select retailers — sometimes for huge discounts. Here are the best deals we could find.

Make sure to head over to our round-up of the best Cyber Monday deals to see all the biggest discounts still available.

More style deals:

Bombas: 25% Off All Orders

Bonobos: 30% Off Site, excluding “icon status” products is the offer. Use Code: GAMEON

Spanx: 20% off EVERYTHING

Tommy John: 30% off sitewide using code: BF30 (excluding final sale)

Tommy John: 30% off sitewide using code: CM30 (including final sale)

The best Cyber Monday deals on Canada Goose coats for women

The best Cyber Monday deals on Canada Goose coats for men

Read the original article on Business Insider