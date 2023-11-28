Texas governor skydives for first time alongside 106-year-old World War II veteran

Texas Governor Greg Abbott skydives Monday, November 27, 2023, in Fentress, Texas. Abbott was invited to jump by 106-year-old World War II veteran Al Blaschke. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

FENTRESS, Texas — Add this to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s lofty ambitions: skydiving from an airplane.

The three-term Republican governor made his first parachute jump Monday, completing a tandem jump from about 8,000 feet over the suburbs between Austin and San Antonio. He was accompanied on the plane by 106-year-old World War II veteran Al Blaschke, who jumped separately.

Blaschke is a former Guinness World Records title holder for the oldest tandem skydive. Last month, a 104-year-old woman from Chicago skydived in an attempt to become the new record holder. She died a week after her jump.

Abbott said skydiving had crossed his mind before.

“The most shocking sensation is when you immediately leave the plane and you are in free fall,” Abbott told reporters after landing.

Abbott, 66, uses a wheelchair and has been paralyzed from the waist down since a tree fell on him when he was a young law student. He joked to reporters after the jump that his worst fear was coming true: “I would land and I wouldn’t be able to walk away,” he said, smiling.

Abbott said they had wanted to skydive several weeks ago when the weather was warmer, but rain ruined those plans. There was a morning chill in Texas when Abbott and Blaschke made their jumps.

“He’s an old pro,” Abbott said.