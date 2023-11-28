NASHVILLE (MNPD) – Homicide Unit detectives are working active leads in Saturday afternoon’s targeted shooting of Stephen Rouse III, 26, who was fatally wounded as he rode in the back seat of an Uber rideshare vehicle on I-65 N. Rouse was taken by the rideshare driver to Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation, being led by Detective Phil Klarer, shows that the Uber driver picked up Rouse at Citi Trends, 2501 Clarksville Pike, shortly before 3 p.m. for a ride to Madison. The driver said he noticed a white Nissan Maxima with its headlights on parked outside Citi Trends. The driver said he saw the same Maxima following them as they proceeded on Rosa Parks Boulevard toward the interstate. The Maxima continued to follow as they approached the I-65/I-24 split, and then pulled alongside the Uber. Shots were fired from the Maxima into the back seat area of the rideshare vehicle, striking Rouse. The Uber continued on I-65 while the Maxima took I-24 west.

The interstate was closed for a brief time Saturday evening while detectives worked to locate the shooting scene. Anyone with information on the Maxima or those involved in this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward in homicide cases.

The post Uber Passenger Shot, Killed in Targeted Shooting on Nashville Interstate, Police Say appeared first on Breaking911.