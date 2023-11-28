Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Shot Palestinian Student’s Family Thought He’d Be Safer in U.S.

    Shot Palestinian Student’s Family Thought He’d Be Safer in U.S.

    The uncle of a Palestinian college student who was shot on a Vermont street over the weekend said Monday that his nephew left his home in the West Bank to seek safety in the U.S. as he studied.

    Now, that uncle says his family feels “betrayed” after Kinnan Abdalhamid was nearly killed as he walked on a street in Burlington, Vermont, with two of his friends on Saturday night.

    “Kinnan grew up in the West Bank and we always thought that that could be more of a risk in terms of his safety and sending him here would be, you know, the right decision,” said Radi Tamimi. “We feel somehow betrayed in that decision here and, you know, we’re just trying to come to terms with everything.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

