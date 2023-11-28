Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips speaks out for the first time after ugly confrontation with Eagles fans in Philadelphia: ‘I won’t tolerate someone threatening me or my family’

The furious side confrontation was caught on camera during Sunday’s match

Buffalo nearly pulled off an upset in Philly before falling in overtime, 37-34

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is now accusing Philadelphia Eagles fans of threatening himself, his family or both ahead of Sunday’s sideline fight.

“I love the crowd, I love loud fans, it makes the game fun,” Phillips wrote in a social media post. ‘But there is one thing I will not tolerate: anyone who threatens me or my family. This is a line that should not be crossed.”

Phillips was seen facing an Eagles fan on Sunday night as tempers flared during the tense overtime thriller in Philadelphia. The Bills suffered an embarrassing loss at Lincoln Financial Field, where Jalen Hurts sealed a 37-34 win for the Eagles after Jake Elliott tied the game with 20 seconds left.

Before Hurts scored the winning touchdown, several Bills players walked to the stands to confront an Eagles fan who seemed to goad them during the game.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Phillips turns on the supporter and gets in their face after apparently taking offense to something they said.

Buffalo Bills star Jordan Phillips stood in front of a Philadelphia Eagles fan on Sunday night

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Phillips (No. 97) comes up to the supporter and gets in his face, while Shaq Lawson even shoves the fan (left)

The defensive tackle is then supported by several of his Buffalo teammates, including defenseman Shaq Lawson – who at one point shoves the fan before walking away.

Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver and Leonard Floyd are also seen approaching the fan as the situation escalates.

Security eventually intervenes as the fan continues to shout and gesture animatedly from the stands.

Bills spokespeople did not respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Hurts scored the winning touchdown on a quarterback draw with 2:37 left in overtime to help the Eagles win 37-34 on a cold, rainy Sunday.

The Eagles quarterback had Jason Kelce to thank for this, after the veteran center returned from a quick bathroom break and made a crucial block on the play.

Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott tied the game with a 59-yard field goal with 20 seconds left. After the Bills went ahead with a field goal on the first possession of OT, Hurts ran virtually untouched for the 12-yard score that made the Eagles the only 10-1 team in the NFL.

It turned out to be a disappointing night for Buffalo, as Jalen Hurts won the game for the Eagles in overtime

Hurts threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, beating Buffalo’s Josh Allen as he rallied the Eagles from a 17-7 halftime deficit for the second straight game.

Hurts walked off the field with his arms outstretched in celebration as the fans roared. He hit DeVonta Smith for receptions of 17 and 11 yards in OT, and D’Andre Swift had a 16-yard run to help set up Hurts’ walk-off TD.

Allen threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores for the Bills (6-5), who are in danger of missing the playoffs after winning the AFC East the past three years.

But he was intercepted by James Bradbury in the fourth quarter, setting up Hurts’ 29-yard TD pass to Olamide Zaccheaus for a 28-24 Philly lead.

Allen used a 15-yard scramble and a 15-yard passer roughing penalty on the first drive of OT to put the Bills in position for the win. Tyler Bass – who had missed two field goals – scored the go-ahead goal from 40 yards out with 5:52 left in OT.