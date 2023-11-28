Cyber Monday Stanley deals: Get up to 30% off tumblers, thermoses, cooksets

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Cyber Monday is an ideal time to save on tried-and-true thermoses and other drinkware from Stanley.

Amazon

Since 1913, Stanley has been making durable drinkware and gear. The brand continues to cement its reputation with high-quality materials and construction. You can get some of the lowest prices ever on top-rated items with the best Stanley Cyber Monday deals for a few more hours.

Stanley makes some of the best insulated mugs and water bottles we’ve tested. One of the best deals is 25% off the Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw, the lowest price we’ve seen for this model. A Stanley gift set featuring our favorite outdoor flask from our best flasks guide is currently 23% off at Amazon. It features everything you need for a body-warming drink while hiking with friends, including four metal shot glasses. You just need to bring the whiskey. Or, you can gift it to the outdoorsy person in your life.

Items are marked down by up to 30% as part of Stanley’s holiday sale through December 4. However, many Amazon Stanley deals beat the brand’s website discounts, and other retailers also offer great savings. Below, we link to the best price for each item so you can enjoy the biggest savings. For the biggest deals across home, kitchen, and tech, check out our hub covering all the best Cyber Monday deals.

The best Stanley deals on Cyber Monday

