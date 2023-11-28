Prince William breaks cover as he arrives at The Savoy Hotel for the Tusk Conservation Awards – amid Omid Scobie’s claims he rejected two opportunities to meet Prince Harry following the release of Spare

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Prince William shrugged off blistering attacks from royal biographer Omid Scobie in his book Endgame as he attended the Tusk Conservation Awards in London this evening.

The Prince of Wales, 41, smiled warmly as he greeted organizers upon arrival at The Savoy Hotel on The Strand, amid claims in Scobie’s book that he has rejected attempts by his younger brother Prince Harry to organize gatherings this year .

Mr Scobie, who is sympathetic to the Sussexes, claimed in Endgame, which is released at midnight in Britain but published today in Australia, that the Duke of Sussex made two attempts to arrange meetings with William in the wake of his bombing. memoir, Spare, which was released in January, but that the Prince of Wales declined both attempts.

Elsewhere in the book, Scobie claimed William had “set the wheels in motion” by stripping Prince Andrew of his military titles when his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light because he felt his father, King Charles, and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth ‘were too soft’. ‘.

Despite these claims, the Prince of Wales was all smiles as he arrived at tonight’s event, which will highlight the work conservationists have been doing in several African countries.

The Prince of Wales arrived at the Savoy Hotel this evening, where he attended the Tusk Conservation Awards

Since the inaugural event in 2013, the awards have now recognized 55 conservation leaders from 20 countries and Tusk continues to leverage the extraordinary knowledge and experience of its alumni to support the wider Tusk portfolio.

Prince William is a patron of Tusk and last year attended a symposium to mark the charity’s 10th anniversary, which brought together 2022 award winners, alumni of previous awards and conservation experts.

While the prince will present awards tonight in his role as patron, he shakes off some explosive claims published in Endgame about his role in the royal family and the fractured relationship he now shares with his brother.

Prince William, 41, greeted event organizers in a normal manner, despite claims from Omid Scobie

Scobie (pictured) claims in Endgame that Prince William rejected two of Harry’s attempts to meet this year

Prince William seemed delighted to meet Rolling Stones member Ronnie Wood and actress Sally Wood – both ambassadors of Tusk

William shook hands with Ronnie when the pair met at the Conservation Awards this evening

William and rock ‘n’ roll royalty Ronnie chuckled as they both chatted at tonight’s awards

Ronnie seemed charmed by the prince and looked at him excitedly during their conversation at the awards ceremony

William, Ronnie and Sally seemed deeply immersed in their conversation at the Tusk Conservation Awards

The royal family and Ronnie appeared in awe of a statue at the Tusk Conservation Awards at The Savoy

William chatted with his VIP guests at the event tonight and seemed delighted in their company

In a chapter on the Prince of Wales, Scobie recounts meeting one of the royal family’s former aides and asking him if William and Kate had learned of the “difficulties of being a reserve for the heir.”

The source said: ‘(Prince William) has read passages, but not the full…’

‘Harry’s experience is very different from (William’s) own children.’

Elsewhere in the book, Scobie claims that Prince Harry tried to contact his brother twice while in London.

At the time, the royal family’s memoir had only been out for a few weeks, and his attempts to contact Prince William fell on deaf ears.

William and Charlie Mayhew OBE – founder and CEO of Tusk – shake hands with Emma Weymouth and her husband Ceawlin Thynn

Emma – the Marchioness of Bath, and her husband – both seemed delighted to meet the Prince today

William and the socialite couple enjoyed a chat at the awards ceremony in London this evening

Scobie claims: ‘In February and March the prince turned to a mutual friend in London to try to spark a conversation with his brother, but those attempts were ignored.’

Prince Harry made a series of damaging claims about his brother in his memoirs – including detailing an alleged incident in which Prince William ‘punched him into a dog bowl which burst and cut his back’ at the Kensington Palace estate.

Furthermore, the Duke of Sussex also claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales ‘told him’ to wear the infamous Nazi fancy dress costume and ‘cried with laughter’ when they saw him in it.

While promoting his memoir in January, Prince Harry invited him The Daily Telegraph‘s Bryony Gordon to the family’s home in Montecito, where he revealed he was “worried” about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children.

William was all smiles as he mingled with VIP guests at the Tusk Awards ceremony at The Savoy today

The Royal Family today greeted Tusk Ambassador Brendan Scannell, of the ISPS Handa, and his wife Margaret

The group seemed to enjoy each other’s company as they enjoyed a chat at the awards ceremony

The Prince shook hands with Roy Hughes, Head of Operations for DHL Express Europe, during the event

He said at the time: ‘And although William and I have spoken about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his children are not my responsibility.

“I still feel a responsibility knowing that of those three kids, at least one will end up like me, the backup. And that hurts, that worries me.’

Elsewhere in Endgame, Scobie claims that Prince William played a key role in stripping Prince Andrew of his military titles following allegations of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre (which Andrew has always denied).

He writes: ‘Although King Charles has so far shown no inclination to permanently cease his support of his wayward brother, Andrew would be foolish to think that William will undoubtedly support his uncle in the same way.

‘It is fair to say that the next king will be the one in the family who inherits Prince Philip’s assertiveness when it comes to protecting the Crown. But until then, Andrew remains a wild card who could still do significant damage to the monarchy.”

Scobie believes Andrew’s close relationship with Charles “could ultimately come back to bite the king and the monarchy” as more stories from the past “trickle out.”