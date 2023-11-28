Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    RAW VIDEO: Man Shot Dead After Throwing Brick at Calif. Police Officer

    RAW VIDEO: Man Shot Dead After Throwing Brick at Calif. Police Officer

    El Centro, California (ECPD) — On November 24, 2023, El Centro police officers got a 911 call after a theft at a business on South Imperial Avenue. A witness followed the suspect who was later identified as 31-year-old Elizandro Vargas. The suspect was holding a brick when he encountered police officers. Officers ordered Vargas to drop the brick, instead Vargas threw the brick at the officer, who ducks and side steps. That is when two shots can be heard, as Vargas stumbles backward.Paramedics were called to the scene in order to help the suspect. Vargas was taken to the ECRMC where he died around 8:00 a.m. that same morning.

