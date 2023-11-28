Government authorities in the western Indian state of Gujarat reported that lightning strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 24 individuals and injuries to 23 others over the past two days. The strikes, accompanied by an unusual spell of rainfall for this time of year, also claimed the lives of three buffalo and other animals.

Residents in Gujarat’s Morbi district shared images of hail falling during the storms on social media. While the weather department had issued alerts for thunderstorms and high winds in Vadodara, one of Gujarat’s major cities, there were no casualties reported there, and the city experienced only light showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted additional rainfall in various parts of the state throughout Monday.

State authorities said they are evaluating the impact on agriculture and plan to provide compensation to farmers based on the survey. Over the past decade, Gujarat and other coastal Indian states have confronted various extreme weather events, including cyclonic storms and flooding.

The post 24 People Killed by Lightning Strikes in India’s Gujarat, Official Says appeared first on Breaking911.