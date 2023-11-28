J.Lo Announces a Bollywood-Level Spectacle of a Visual Album

Jennifer Lopez via YouTube

After a year of waiting—and a thorough investigation into its whereabouts, conducted by Inspector Yours Truly just days before—Jennifer Lopez has finally announced the status of her next album, This Is Me…Now. The notice flagging fans to stay on their toes came Saturday morning in the form of a video, saying that more news would be revealed Monday. (In Britney Spears-like fashion, Lopez announced that she had an announcement.)

This teaser arrived just hours after The Daily Beast’s Obsessed published its piece wondering what the hell was going on with the album. Yet it would be obnoxiously self-important to assume these two things were related, as fans have been growing anxious for months. Lopez and her team had crossed the one-year mark since the album’s announcement, and had yet to release a single snippet of music beyond Lopez crooning, “This is me……noooooooohhooowwwwww!” (which, to her credit, has been stuck in my head for 365 days). “Girl, where is the album? It’s been a year, get it together,” one desperate JLover recently commented on the sole Instagram post about the record.

Those of us who spent a year in anguish won’t have to wait much longer to find out what Lopez is like… now. This Is Me… Now will be released on Feb. 16, 2024, just two days after Valentine’s Day. The release date is fitting for an LP that includes song titles like “Dear Ben pt. II” and “Midnight Trip to Vegas,” which both allude to Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck. Though all of that lovey-dovey mush was to be expected, what wasn’t so predictable was that This Is Me… Now would be accompanied by what looks to be a high-octane visual album component.

