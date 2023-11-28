Pep Guardiola urges Man City’s fans to become ‘ANIMALS’ again ahead of Champions League clash with RB Leipzig… as he warns ‘to be successful we need our fans ALL the time’

Manchester City fans were labeled as ‘animals’ last season because of their atmosphere

Pep Guardiola now wants to see that level of intensity on a consistent basis

Jeremy Doku had Trent Alexander-Arnold on toast for most of the match.

Pep Guardiola credited Manchester City’s Treble to animal support at home, humiliating Europe’s best teams.

City scored an aggregate score of 16-2 against Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Liverpool towards the end of last season as they wrote their names into legend. Real midfielder Federico Valverde called the Etihad Stadium the most difficult he has ever played in.

Tuesday evening’s Champions League match against RB Leipzig is sold out again, with City needing a point to secure top spot in Group G.

But manager Guardiola has called on fans to bring the sound more consistently, while admitting that maintaining a good atmosphere is a two-way street.

“The games last season – semi-finals, quarter-finals, important games like against Arsenal when we were playing for the title – were there like animals and we need that,” Guardiola said.

Pep Guardiola wants Man City fans to make noise and become ‘animals’ again

Guardiola has made his final plea to supporters ahead of a match against RB Leipzig in Europe

‘To be successful we need our fans all the time. Together we are stronger. We like to do it together.’

A by-product of City’s success over seven years filled with Guardiola trophies has been a gradual increase in the number of one-off supporters.

Generational talent Erling Haaland is building a cult following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and that has contributed enormously to this.

Commercial revenues have skyrocketed, but sometimes regular fans have trouble getting tickets.

For the 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday, the pitch was filled with a high percentage of half-and-half scarves, and Guardiola was seen climbing the Colin Bell Stand saying the early kick-off had not helped the atmosphere.

Guardiola gestured to the Colin Bell Stand to cheer them on in the match against Liverpool

The sellout is a big positive for City, but still the makeup of the people in the stadium looks like it could be a potential problem for the team.

All home tickets went on sale to club members in July and sold out within hours.

Mailsport knows fans who briefly forgot the sell-off had started, only to discover later in the day that they had missed all 19 Premier League matches.

“The stadium is full all the time and we have to play as best as we can and create as much as we can to get energy and get our people with us,” Guardiola added.

Midfield playmaker Kevin De Bruyne will remain a spectator for another month after the City boss ruled him out of the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

De Bruyne was in Abu Dhabi for the Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday and can be seen in several videos on social media enjoying his break away from the race.

The 32-year-old is expected to start training in December following hamstring surgery but will not be rushed back.

There is a growing cult of one-time match fans who go to City to see Ering Haaland (left)

There is a feeling that the Belgian wanted to return too quickly after suffering an injury during the Champions League final against Inter in June. He played 89 minutes before breaking down at Burnley in August.

“It will be a happy new year for everyone,” Guardiola said. ‘Kevin is not 21 anymore and unfortunately he had this injury.

‘He has to recover and take a step back. Recover well, prepare well and I don’t expect him to be perfect after a week. He needs time.

“From the start or from the bench, he is always a good weapon for us.”

MANCHESTER CITY (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Lewis, Rodri; Foden, Alvarez, Silva, Doku; Haaland.