Trouble in radio paradise? Newly-minted $200million radio star Kyle Sandilands storms out of the studio after a huge argument with co-host Jackie O Henderson

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kyle Sandilands sensationally quit his hit radio show KIIS FM after just 11 minutes on air on Tuesday morning.

The radio star, 52, left the studio in anger after clashing with co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, 48, as she discussed rising Covid cases live 19.

The row erupted after Kyle revealed NSW Premier Chris Minns canceled his studio appearance after testing positive for Covid-19.

Jackie O informed Kyle that the rules regarding isolation had changed because the virus “is like the flu.”

Kyle then told Jackie O that she would probably still self-isolate if she had the virus, as she had been extremely cautious in the past, leading Jackie to hit back: ‘I have the right to change my mind .”

New radio star worth $200 million Kyle Sandilands has left the studio after a huge row with co-host Jackie O Henderson.

Kyle then argued that she should have some “consistency” in her opinions on the virus, before abruptly declaring that he was going home and leaving the studio.

“Well, that escalated quickly,” Jackie O said.

Executive producer Pedro Vitola later confirmed that Kyle had left the studio and returned home.

Jackie continued, “What’s going on today? I tell you, this full moon bothers people.

It’s unclear if Jackie also returned home, as the show has been airing reruns of old segments ever since.

The row erupted after Kyle revealed Prime Minister Chris Minns canceled his studio appearance after testing positive for Covid-19.

The bizarre incident comes less than a week after the Sydney-based radio duo signed a record $200 million, 10-year contract on air.

This means the duo will dominate markets outside of their Sydney-based audience and expand their reach to Melbourne for the first time.

An ARN spokesperson confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that the deal means Kyle and Jackie’s work friends at KIIS FM, Jase Hawkins and Lauren Phillips, will be out of work and their Melbourne breakfast show will end in December.

Lauren broke down in tears as she broke the news to her listeners on Wednesday, sobbing about how she didn’t want to “say goodbye to Melbourne”.

The bizarre incident comes less than a week after the Sydney-based radio duo signed a record $200 million, 10-year contract live on air.

Jase and Lauren’s show was a success for KIIS FM, attracting new listeners to the station and taking third place in the Melbourne market behind Fox FM’s Fifi Fev & Nick and GOLD104.3’s Christian O’Connell.

In a statement celebrating the historic contract renewal, Sandilands said: “Fans of the show will be delighted to learn that this 10-year deal is the longest radio contract in Australian history.”

“Love us or hate us, Jackie and I will continue our politically incorrect nonsense for a long, long time.”

He added: “We would like to thank the listeners. Staff. All the clients. Even senior management, I’ll give a nod. They actually did something brilliant.