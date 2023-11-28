Tue. Nov 28th, 2023

    Preliminary Hearing for “Teacher of the Year” Accused of Sexual Misconduct With Young Boys Postponed

    SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A National City elementary school teacher accused of having inappropriate relationships with two young boys appeared in court Monday as a judge agreed to postpone her preliminary hearing until December 12. Ma faces numerous counts of sexual misconduct. Prosecutors accuse her of lewd behavior with one student and engaging in sex acts with another. Both students were at Lincoln Acres Elementary at the time.

