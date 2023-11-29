Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Nasty Smell Leads to Decomposing Body in Michigan College’s Vent System

    Nasty Smell Leads to Decomposing Body in Michigan College’s Vent System

    Wikimedia Commons

    The body of a man missing for weeks was discovered in the ventilation system of a Michigan community college on Sunday evening after complaints were made of a “foul odor,” according to school officials and police.

    Authorities are investigating how the man ended up in the vents of the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, a building on the college’s central campus, but the death isn’t considered suspicious.

    “There is no reason to suspect foul play,” William Leavens, the college’s police chief, said in a statement. “At this point, it is important to remember that this is an ongoing investigation, with the goal to understand the circumstances.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

