Nasty Smell Leads to Decomposing Body in Michigan College’s Vent System

The body of a man missing for weeks was discovered in the ventilation system of a Michigan community college on Sunday evening after complaints were made of a “foul odor,” according to school officials and police.

Authorities are investigating how the man ended up in the vents of the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, a building on the college’s central campus, but the death isn’t considered suspicious.

“There is no reason to suspect foul play,” William Leavens, the college’s police chief, said in a statement. “At this point, it is important to remember that this is an ongoing investigation, with the goal to understand the circumstances.”

