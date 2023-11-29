Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    Trump Denies He’s ‘Cognitively Impaired’—and Says He Makes Gaffes ‘Sarcastically’

    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    In a Truth Social post Monday, Donald Trump explained his recent gaffes—claiming he’s been intentionally mixing up Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s names in speeches “sarcastically” as a way of suggesting that Obama is the person pulling the strings instead of the current president.

    Trump, 77, also took a jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his competitor in the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, for teaming up with the “Democrat’s Radical Left ‘Disinformation Machine’” to suggest that he is “cognitively impaired.”

    The DeSantis War Room posted a list of Trump’s blunders earlier this month on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: “This is why his handlers won’t let him debate.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

