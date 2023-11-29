Bruce Lehrmann admits he has mysteriously fallen out with two of his closest mates – as he braces for fresh grilling

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Bruce Lehrmann appears to have lost two close friends, John McGowan and Harry Hughes.

The revelation was made in the Federal Court on Monday, when Mr Lehrmann was cross-examined by Network Ten’s lawyer, Matthew Collins KC.

Dr Collins was asking about a series of WhatsApp messages he received on February 15, 2021 – the day Brittany Higgins’ rape allegations against him were first published.

Mr Lehrmann has always denied raping Ms Higgins.

That morning, Mr Hughes – who is the nephew of former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull – asked Mr Lehrmann: “Do you know this chick?

Mr. Lehrmann replied: “Yes, I worked with her briefly. (She) was at the team drinks etc.

When asked to describe his relationship with Mr Hughes, the former Liberal staffer told the court he was a friend but was no longer.

In May, the pair were photographed laughing together during a long lunch at Bondi Trattoria.

At one point, Mr. Lehrmann put his arm around Mr. Hughes as they left the room.

On Monday the court also heard Mr Lehrmann was no longer friends with political operative John McGowan.

On February 15, 2021, Mr McGowan sent her a WhatsApp message trying to determine who Ms Higgins’ alleged rapist was.

Mr McGowan asked: “You have gossip about the identity of the Canberra rapist, the so-called ‘rising star’ feed, which excludes our companions, but who else?”

Mr Lehrmann replied: “No idea at all mate…I haven’t been approached.”

Dr Collins asked if Mr McGowan was a friend or media adviser.