    The Fiery Daily News Lawsuit Rocking NY City Hall

    The Fiery Daily News Lawsuit Rocking NY City Hall

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    A fiery lawsuit has rocked New York’s Room 9, the cramped and storied space housing reporters covering City Hall, where star scribes like The New York TimesMaggie Haberman, The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey, and Semafor’s always thankful Ben Smith cut their teeth.

    Former New York Daily News City Hall reporter Anna Sanders says she was paid less than her male counterpart on the beat, and now she’s suing the paper, its parent company Tribune Publishing, and former EIC Robert York for employment discrimination and retaliation.

    News

    Inside Bruce Lehrmann’s luxurious new $2,500-a-WEEK digs paid for by Channel Seven after Spotlight interview, as Brittany Higgins takes the witness stand

    Nov 29, 2023
