The Fiery Daily News Lawsuit Rocking NY City Hall

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

A fiery lawsuit has rocked New York’s Room 9, the cramped and storied space housing reporters covering City Hall, where star scribes like The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey, and Semafor’s always thankful Ben Smith cut their teeth.

Former New York Daily News City Hall reporter Anna Sanders says she was paid less than her male counterpart on the beat, and now she’s suing the paper, its parent company Tribune Publishing, and former EIC Robert York for employment discrimination and retaliation.

Read more at The Daily Beast.