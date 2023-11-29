Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Paris Mayor Leaves Elon Musk’s X, Calls It a ‘Gigantic Global Sewer’

    Paris Mayor Leaves Elon Musk’s X, Calls It a ‘Gigantic Global Sewer’

    The mayor of Paris announced to her 1.5 million followers on Monday that she would be quitting X, formerly Twitter, claiming that the social platform has “become a gigantic global sewer” that destroys meaningful political discussion by proliferating abuse and misinformation.

    Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote in a post that “controversy, rumor, and crude manipulation rule public debate, fueled by Twitter’s algorithm, where the only thing that counts is the number of ‘likes.’ Facts are irrelevant.”

    She called out Elon Musk without mentioning him by name, saying that the website’s owner “intentionally exacerbates tensions and conflicts,” citing “thousands of anonymous accounts and its troll farms.”

