Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters touch down at Perth Airport… after cancelling last Australian tour in the wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death

Dave Grohl has arrived in Australia with his band the Foo Fighters ahead of their first national tour of the country since 2018.

On Monday, Grohl, 54, was spotted walking with his band through the departure lounge at Perth Airport and into a waiting vehicle.

The Ohio native pulled off a stylish all-black look, consisting of a plain T-shirt and matching pants.

He completed his look with prescription glasses, accessorized with a black baseball cap and carried a brown backpack around his shoulders.

Grohl looked exhausted from a long flight and was seen quickly jumping into a waiting black car with his tire on.

The rock icon exuded an air of cool calm and set the stage for what promises to be an exciting tour Down Under.

Foo Fighters will be performing their hits to packed audiences across Australia in the coming weeks.

The band will kick off their Australian stadium shows on November 29 in Perth, before traveling to Adelaide to play on December 2, Melbourne on December 4, Sydney on December 9 and Brisbane on December 12.

It comes after the release of the band’s new album But Here We Are, in which frontman Dave Grohl sings about his grief over the loss of his best friend and drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The rock band was forced to cancel their 2022 tour of Australia after the drummer’s tragic death.

Hawkins died suddenly in his hotel room in March last year at the age of 50, just hours before the Foo Fighters were to perform at a festival in Colombia.

This will be the band’s first national tour in Australia since 2018, although they played a special one-off gig in Geelong last year.

The band have recruited drummer Josh Freese, 50, to perform with them following the tragic death of their long-time member Taylor Hawkins from cardiac arrest in March last year.

Foo Fighters – at the time consisting of the drummer alongside Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee – were in town for a festival appearance as the band embarked on the South American leg of their tour.

In September 2022, the band staged star-studded tribute concerts for Hawkins in both London and Los Angeles.

With the loss of their bandmate, fans speculated when the rock stars would return until Shiflett, the guitarist, confirmed that a comeback was imminent.