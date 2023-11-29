Man Pursued by Police Jumps to His Death From Calif. Freeway Interchange

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – On Sunday night in Riverside, a man who had evaded authorities met a tragic end by leaping off a freeway interchange, officials said.

The sequence of events unfolded when police responded to a welfare check concerning a potentially distressed individual in the University neighborhood around 8:45 p.m., according to Ryan Railsback, the public information officer for the Riverside Police Department. Shortly after, the unidentified individual was observed driving his vehicle. Despite officers’ attempts to initiate contact, he declined to pull over.

Following a brief pursuit, the driver brought his vehicle to a halt on the 60/215/91 freeway interchange. He then exited his vehicle and jumped from the roadway. Emergency responders located him beneath the overpass, and he was declared deceased at the scene, Railsback said.

No additional details about the man or the factors contributing to the incident have been disclosed. The investigation is ongoing.

