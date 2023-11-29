Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Kevin McCarthy Brutally Fact-Checked After Claiming U.S. Never Got Land From War

    Kevin McCarthy Brutally Fact-Checked After Claiming U.S. Never Got Land From War

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was brutally fact-checked after offering up a false claim about American history—one that every high school student in the country is taught.

    The former House speaker donned a tuxedo and took to a stage recently to proclaim that “in every single war that America has fought, we have never asked for land afterwards.”

    As if already sensing he was completely wrong, he then added a caveat, which also happened to be incorrect: “Except enough to bury the Americans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for that freedom we went in for.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

