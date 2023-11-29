Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Prince William and Kate Knew All About the Royal Racists, but Did Nothing, Book Claims

    Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

    Prince William and Kate Middleton were “well aware of” conversations that were had in royal circles about the skin color of Harry and Meghan’s then-unborn first child Archie, according to Omid Scobie’s hotly anticipated new book on the royals, Endgame.

    The couple were asked by the king to talk to Meghan and Harry about Meghan’s upset at the issue, but refused to do so, Scobie says.

