Prince William and Kate Knew All About the Royal Racists, but Did Nothing, Book Claims

Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were “well aware of” conversations that were had in royal circles about the skin color of Harry and Meghan’s then-unborn first child Archie, according to Omid Scobie’s hotly anticipated new book on the royals, Endgame.

The couple were asked by the king to talk to Meghan and Harry about Meghan’s upset at the issue, but refused to do so, Scobie says.

Read more at The Daily Beast.